Nawaz Sharif wants political instability in country: Minister

RAWALPINDI, Oct 03 (APP): Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Saturday said that Nawaz Sharif wanted political instability in the country.

Addressing a news conference here, he said despite having all evidences, Nawaz Sharif did not utter a word to condemn subversive activities of Indian Spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pakistan.

He said Nawaz Sharif had damaged the repute of national institutions.

The government was taking all possible steps to bring Nawaz Sharif back, the minister added.

He said that Nawaz Sharif and his family were playing dirty politics.

Sarwar Khan said that Nawaz Sharif’s medical board should be challenged and the report should be investigated.

The minister said that “No matter what the opposition do, they will not get NRO”.

There was no threat to the government, he said, adding that opposition’s sit-ins could not hinder the development of the country.

He advised to Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) workers not to support the bad character of a person who was working in the hands of enemy.

Altaf Hussain started speaking against Pakistan, then MQM workers and leaders separated themselves from him, he added.

The minister condemned Maulana Fazlur Rehman who did politics on behalf of the children of Madaris (seminaries).

“Our challenge is the country’s economy, inflation and unemployment, but it is certain that the problems are difficult without political stability,” he maintained.