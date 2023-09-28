Nawaz Sharif ready to face any situation after arrival in Pakistan: Asif

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said that Nawaz Sharif was ready to face any situation after arrival in Pakistan on October 21.

Talking to a private television channel program, he said Ex prime minister Nawaz Sharif had been facing the court cases in the past. PML-N chief had been to jail in false cases filed by the rival party leaders.

In reply to a question, he said Nawaz Sharif after reaching Pakistan would lead the election campaign.

To another question, he said that Nawaz Sharif will take important steps to address the issues being faced by common man.