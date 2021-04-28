Nawaz family is in habit of making every judge and court controversial: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD, Apr 28 (APP): Adviser to Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Tuesday said that Maryam Nawaz and her father have tried to make every judge and court controversial, who ruled against them.

Reacting to Maryam’s tweet, he said that the whole nation knows how much respect she and her family have for the courts.

He further said that Maryam’s father, as the Prime Minister, his goons attacked the then Chief Justice and the Supreme Court judges during his government.

Nihal Hashmi, a senator of PML-N had threatened to kill the children of the judges, he added.

اپنے خلاف فیصلہ دینے والے ہر جج اور عدالت کو متنازعہ بنانے کی کوشش کی- محترمہ جتنا احترام آپ اور آپکے خاندان نے کیا پوری قوم جانتی ہے ۔ ابھی آپکے ابا عدالت کا اتنا احترام کرتے ہیں کہ لندن میں اشتہاری مجرم بنے بیٹھے ہیں، حد ہے ویسے منافقت کی! — Mirza Shahzad Akbar (@ShazadAkbar) April 28, 2021

Shahzad said that Judge Arshad Malik was also offered bribe and former speaker Gohar Ayub was asked to find a way to handcuff the then Chief Justice Sajjad Ali Shah. Maryam’s uncle pressurized Justice Qayyum for a favorable decision, he added.