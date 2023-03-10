Nawaz capable to steer country out of present challenges: Maryam

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (APP): Chief Organizer of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was fully capable to steer the country out of present challenges.

“Pakistan was progressing in every field under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif,” she said while talking to a private news channel. Maryam also credited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for making Punjab the most developed province of the country as the chief minister.

Voicing serious concerns over the current economic situation, she said that people were suffering inflation due to the weak policies of the former government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

About Imran’s style of politics, she said the Chairman PTI was “hiding in Lahore ‘s Zaman Park to protect himself from money laundering, and Toshakhana cases”. Maryam also accused Imran of using close personalities for vested interest.

“Former prime minister Nawaz Shairf has to face false cases filed by the last regime of PTI,” she held. She further said that Imran Khan was escaping the courts to avoid Toshakhana case.

Nawaz Sharif, she regretted, had to face disqualification due to holding “Iqama”. Maryam said the PML-N leaders had always respected the courts. In reply to a question about elections, she said elections would be held as per schedule.

She claimed that her party would win the general elections with a thumping majority. To a question about Nawaz Sharif’s return, she said her father would return home before the elections.