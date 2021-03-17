ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP): Nawab of Junagadh Muhammad Jahangir Khanji and Dewan of the state Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali Wednesday met Spanish Ambassador in Pakistan Manuel Durán Giménez Rico to highlight the Indian illegal occupation of the state.

As part of his campaign, the Nawab of Junagarh held multiple interactions with foreign envoys in Pakistan including those of European Union, Portugal, Norway as well as the President of Azad Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan.

During his meeting with the Spanish envoy, the Nawab of Junagarh highlighted the issue of Indian illegal occupation of Junagarh state and sought support of the international community for the cause.

During the visit, the Nawab would also meet other members of the diplomatic corps to apprise them of the issue and present them the recently published reports on the issue of Junagadh state including a policy brief.

He would also share with them the atrocities perpetrated by Indian occupying forces in occupied State of Junagadh.

With an area of around 4000 square miles, a 90 mile coastline, its own army, ports, railway and postal system, Junagadh was a welfare state where education, health and food was provided to all without discrimination.

Prior to the illegal occupation of the Junagadh by India, the ruler and people of the State had vowed to accede to Pakistan and till date aspire to join Pakistan. The issue of Junagadh is an international issue as the matter had been raised at the United Nations in 1948 by the then Foreign Minister of Pakistan.