Those who looted, plundered national wealth giving lectures on governance: Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, Jul 13 (APP):Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Monday said that those who had looted and plundered national wealth were giving lectures of morality and good governance.

In a tweet in response to Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s press conference, he said that Asif Ali Zardari son tried to give lessons on governance. He said PPP was also involved in murders and killings.

In another tweet, Zaidi said that this is what has become of Bhutto’s PPP. “It is now being defended on the media by those who have links with underworld”, he said.