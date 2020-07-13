Sindh govt’s JIT report on Uzair Baloch is incomplete; says Fehmida

ISLAMABAD, Jul 13 (APP):Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza Monday said the joint investigation team (JIT) report recently released by Sindh government on Lyari gangster Uzair Baloch was incomplete.

Talking to a private news channel, she said her husband Zulfiqar Mirza was ready to appear before the Supreme Court to record his statement regarding the JIT report.

The minister said Zulfiqar Mirza was pleased on making the JIT report public by Minister for Shipping and Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi.

She said actions should be taken against all those found involved in the heinous crime.