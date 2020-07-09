Sindh government’s development efforts to get full support: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (APP):Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Thursday said the federal government would provide full support to the development efforts of the government of Sindh.

He was talking to Governor Sindh Imran Ismail here to discuss matters related to work on on-going projects under Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) in Sindh.

During the meeting Asad Umar vowed to complete Prime Minister’s Karachi package projects expeditiously, aimed at addressing civic and mobility issues being faced by the citizens.

The Minister said that the Federal Government was awaiting response of the Provincial Government on the K-IV project.

He said the Federal Government was committed to provide its share of funds and taking all measures needed to expedite the project.

The Governor informed the Minister of various development activities being undertaken by the Sindh Infrastructure development Company (SIDCL) and said that the projects being executed by the company will be complete on time.