Razak appreciates approval of GI Law to protect local products in International market

ISLAMABAD, Jul 17 (APP):The Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Razak Dawood on Friday appreciated the coordination between the Parliament and Ministry of Commerce to get the Geographical Indications (GI) Law approved.

The GI Law will protect products like Peshawari chappals, Multani blue pottery, Hunza apricots, Hala Ajrak, Kasuri methi, Chaman grapes, Turbat Dates; he said this on his official twitter account.

The Advisor said that “Our policy will be to get premium prices for our indigenous products in the international market.”

Razak Dawood also informed that Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) and Power China Jiangxi Electric Power Construction Co Ltd (JEPCC) have signed a memorandum, which aims to facilitate setting up of a 700MW Solar Power Plant for M3-Industrial City and Allama Iqbal Industrial City.

“I have always been a strong proponent of providing cheap energy solutions to the industry which would make our products more competitive globally” he said.

The Advisor said that such sustainable solutions to energy requirements of our industry are vital, especially for developing Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and boosting industrial cooperation under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).