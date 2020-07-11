Public cooperation imperative to overcome coronavirus: Farrukh Habib

FAISALABAD, Jul 11 (APP):Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib said the government had made comprehensive arrangements for corona pandemic but the public cooperation was imperative to overcome it.

He was chairing a meeting of the District Coordination Committee (DCC) held at the Commissioner’s Office on Saturday.

Members of National and Provincial Assemblies Faizullah Kamuka, Mian Khayal Kastro, Shakeel Shahid, Firdous Rai and others attended the meeting while Commissioner Ishrat Ali, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, RPO Raja Riffat Mukhtar and CPO Capt (retd) Sohail Chaudhry briefed the parliamentarians about latest situation of coronavirus in the district

Commissioner Ishrat Ali gave briefing about preventive measures against corona, implementation on lockdown / smart lockdown, Tiger Force, Eidul Adza plan, retrieval of state land, revenue matters and development programmes.

The deputy commissioner said that so far 5,188 people had been confirmed to have corona virus in Faisalabad out of which 3,164 had been recovered while a total of 34,869 tests were conducted and 194 deaths were reported out of which 14 were from other districts.

He said that at present 103 patients were being treated in hospitals while 555 oxygen supply beds and 68 ventilators were available. He said that lockdown / smart lockdown was being implemented and anti-corona SOPs were being checked daily in markets and as many as 2,399 shops, 50 industries sealed over non-compliance of corona SOPs besides more than Rs 9 million

fine imposed and 13,448 vehicles sealed and tickets issued to 57,207 vehicles

and 40 FIRs were registered.

On this occasion, the MD Wasa told about the water demand, number of pumping stations, details and problems of sewerage network and funds.

The CPO briefs on overall law and order situation in the district.

The parliamentarians appreciated the ongoing efforts of the district administration in anti-corona measures and said that effective awareness campaign should continue.

They said that they would continue to assist people regarding precautionary measures and commended the completion of development programmes in the district.