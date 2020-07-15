President urges strong Pak-Qatar political, economic partnership

ISLAMABAD, Jul 15 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said Pakistan gave importance to its relations with Qatar and

desired transforming bilateral ties into strong political and economic partnership.

In a meeting with Qatar’s new ambassador to Pakistan Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Rehman bin Faisal Al Thani, the President said immense potential existed for Pakistan and Qatar to explore joint ventures in diverse areas.

President Alvi apprised the ambassador about human rights violations in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and called upon the international community including Organization of Islamic Cooperation

(OIC) to play its role.

He urged Qatar to take notice of the ongoing oppression and barbarianism against Kashmiris in the Occupied Valley. The ambassador lauded Pakistan’s role in hosting Afghan refugees on its soil for decades