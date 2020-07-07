President urges affluent to support govt’s relief efforts for poor affected by COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, Jul 07 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said affluent sections of the society must come forward to support the government’s relief efforts and help out poor families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking to Telenor Pakistan Chief Executive Officer Irfan Wahab Khan here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president said the pandemic had brought many economic and social challenges that could be addressed through joint efforts by all segments of the society.

The Telenor Pakistan CEO presented a donation worth Rs 61 million to the president to support the relief efforts of Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) against COVID-19 in the country.

He informed the president that the Telenor Pakistan had joined hands with the PRCS to provide food ration packs for 4,500 poor families in nine districts and personal protective equipment to doctors and paramedics in 11 districts of the country affected by COVID-19.

The president lauded the contribution provided by Telenor to help the poor families and support the relief efforts of PRCS.