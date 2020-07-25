Police reforms initiated in the province; scope to be widened : Usman Dar

Sialkot, July 25 (APP):The process of police reforms has been initiated in the province and its scope would be extended with the broader goal to provide relief to public through institutional reforms, said Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar here on Saturday.

He was responding to media queries after the inauguration of a new building of Muradpur police station in Sialkot city which has altogether nine police stations serving about ten lakh people. RPO Riaz Nazeer, DPO Sialkot Capt retd Mustansar Feroz, Punjab minister for Special education Ch Mohammad Iklaq and other notables were present on the occasion.

Usman Dar said that next month four police stations would be revamped on modern lines for better services to people, adding public friendly steps and provision of fair treatment were priority of PTI led government.

He affirmed the government’s priority to change and improve ‘police culture’ through in-depth reforms so that this important department could serve on professional lines with complete impartiality.

In this context, he said that previous regimes had politicized police force and exerted their influence due to which people had to suffer while dealing with them.

He said as opposed to negative practices of the past regimes, PTI led government in the past two years did not initiate any political victimization case of its opponents, despite the fact that PTI workers had to face worst political victimization earlier in past years.

Usman Dar said steps were being taken to convert Sialkot into a model city by 2022 as this was an important export oriented industrial city of the province.He added that said Allama Iqbal memorial teaching hospital was being modernized to become a fully equipped medical facility ,adding that Govt College university was being given a grant of 38 crore rupees.

He highlighted that PTI wanted to change the culture of personal projection,and therefore the Sial flyover was named after the biggest tax paying group of the division.

To a question, he said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif ‘s statement given to the international court of justice regarding Kulbhushan Yadav brought embarrassment to the nation.

To another question,Usman Dar said the wise policy of “smart lockdown” initiated by Prime Minister Imran Khan prevented many economic problems that would have hit the country, adding the smart move helped in preventing the spread of the deadly contagion.