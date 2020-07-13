PNS Yarmook induction important milestone for Pakistan Navy: Naval Chief

KARACHI, Jul 13 (APP):Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi said the induction of state of the art Corvette, Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) YARMOOK was an important milestone for Pakistan Navy.

The induction ceremony was held at Pakistan Navy Dockyard, Karachi where Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi graced the occasion as chief guest, said a Pakistan Navy press release.

Speaking at the occasion, he said PNS YARMOOK in Pakistan Navy Fleet would significantly act as force multiplier to safeguard maritime interests of Pakistan.

The Admiral futher underscored that the ship would contribute towards achieving sustained maritime order through Pakistan Navy Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP) initiatives.

Highlighting the plight of Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJk), the chief guest paid tribute to their exemplary struggle of self-determination against Indian oppression.

He also paid tribute to the medical and paramedical staff of the country to fight COVID-19 pandemic.

PNS YARMOOK is the latest warship with an effective amalgam of weapons and sensors possessing cutting edge self-protection and terminal defence systems constructed at M/S DAMEN Shipyards, Romania.

The ship is capable to perform variety of naval operations and transport helicopter and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) simultaneously.

The second Corvette PNS TABUK was expected to join Pakistan Navy Fleet towards end of this year.

Later, the chief guest lauded professional competence of M/s DAMEN Shipyards (Romania) and cooperation for delivering high quality platforms to Pakistan Navy.

The induction ceremony was attended by Senior Naval Officers.