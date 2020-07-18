PM for environmental protection, water conservation measures during Ravi River Front Urban Development Project

LAHORE, Jul 18 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday chaired a meeting of the Steering Committee on Ravi River Front Urban Development Project and directed for strict implementation of the environmental protection and water conservation measures.

Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafiq Malik briefed the prime minister about the project, a Prime Minister Office Media Wing press release said.

The prime minister observed that the project was vital for the provincial economy and catering to the needs of urban requirements.

He further opined that the project would create job opportunities for the people who had been economically hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Punjab ministers Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chauhan, Lahore Development Authority Vice Chairman Shaikh Muhammad Imran, Adviser to the Chief Minister Dr Salman Shah and Planning and Development Chairman Hamid Yaqub Shaikh attended the meeting.

The prime minister expressed the optimism that the project would also help in overcoming the water shortage faced by the residents of Lahore.

During the execution of project, special care should be taken for the environmental protection and water conservation, he stressed.

The prime minister also directed the chief secretary to use local material in the project to benefit the local industry.

Under this project, a modern city like Islamabad could be established, he said and directed for its commencement

at the earliest under timelines.