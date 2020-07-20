PM conveys best wishes to Saudi King over hospitalization

ISLAMABAD, Jul 20 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday conveyed his best wishes for Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdul Aziz who was hospitalized over health issues.

“The government and people of Pakistan, and I myself, join our Saudi brethren in prayers for His Majesty’s swift recovery, good health and long life. Ameen,” the prime minister wrote in a tweet.

The prime minister expressed concern over the hospitalization of the Saudi King and prayed for his early recovery. Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, 84, was admitted to hospital in Riyadh Monday for gall bladder inflammation, the Saudi royal court said as quoted by Saudi Press Agency.