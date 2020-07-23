Parliamentary body discusses legislation to amend NAB law, remove Pakistan from FATF grey list

ISLAMABAD, Jul 23 (APP):The Parliamentary Committee for Legislative Business Thursday, during maiden meeting, discussed the pieces of legislation to amend the law of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and remove Pakistan from grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). Formed by Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser earlier on the day under Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the 24-member committee consisted of the federal ministers, members of the National Assembly and Senate from both ruling and opposition parties.

Talking to media after chairing the first meeting of the committee, the foreign minister said the current parliamentary leadership believed in legislation based on consensus through consultation with opposition parties and all stakeholders. He said the committee had deliberated over the Anti-Terrorism Amendment Bill 2020 and the United Nations (Security Council) Amendment Bill 2020 and the members opined that further discussion was required on the matter. Regarding the NAB law, the foreign minister said that both the government and the opposition had their own viewpoint on the subject.

He said the anti-Pakistan force particularly India wanted Pakistan to be pushed to FATF blacklist. Pakistan was already in the grey list as the incumbent government came. In order to remove the country from the grey list, Pakistan had made legislation besides taking some administrative measures. However, it also required some legislation for what the drafts had been finalized, he added. The foreign minister said the proposed drafts of the said legislation would be sent to the opposition members through the National Assembly Secretariat on Saturday to allow them go through it thoroughly. The body would meet again on Monday to further advance the discussion.

Federal ministers Pervaiz Khattak, Asad Umar, Shafqat Mahmood, Shibli Faraz, Shireen Mazari, State Minister Ali Mohammed Khan, advisors Babar awan and Shahzad Akbar, parliamentarians including Malik Amir Dogar, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Ahsan Iqbal, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Syed Naveed Qamar, Shahida Akhtar Ali, Sherry Rehman, Farooq H. Naek and senior officers of the relevant ministries attended the meeting.