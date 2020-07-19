PAL to hold seminar “Translation of literature in Punjabi language” on  23 July

ISLAMABAD, Jul 19 (APP):Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will hold an online seminar titled “Translations of literature in Punjabi language” on 23 July 2020.The online seminar will put light on “Importance of Translation in Punjabi Language” as Punjabi language is being most spoken in country. According to an official, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training and National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood will be the chief Guest.

Different Articles will be presented including Ancient Punjabi Translations, Broadcasting of Punjabi Language Translation,Punjabi Translations over the years,Criticism and translation of research books in Punjabi and Importance of translation in Punjabi and it’s great tradition.

Different Intellectuals and writers will participate the conference from all over the country,he stated.

He said that Chairman PAL Dr Yousuf Khushk will preside the online conference.

