Pakistan’s new map beginning, Kashmir’s freedom from Indian occupation: Dr Moeed

ISLAMABAD, Aug 05 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning Dr Moeed Yousuf on Wednesday said the Pakistan has always stood by Kashmiris in their struggle for self-determination where the country’s new map was the beginning and Kashmir’s freedom from India would be the end.

In his message on Kashmir Siege Day or Youm-e-Istehsal of Kashmir Dr Moeed said the world had realized what was happening in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and the world could no longer afford to remain silent on Indian atrocities and human rights abuses in the occupied valley.