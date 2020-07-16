PakAid donates Rs 36 mln to SC-PM dams fund

ISLAMABAD, Jul 16 (APP):A non-profit organization PakAid Thursday donated Rs 36 million to the Supreme Court of Pakistan and Prime Minister of Pakistan Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund.

In a meeting along with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, a representative of PakAid Najamul Huda Khan presented a cheque to Prime Minister Imran Khan here.

The fund was established by the then Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar on July 10, 2018 to raise funds for the construction of Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams and the Pakistani community in home and abroad donated to support the initiative.