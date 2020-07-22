Outbreak of COVID-19 halted formal opening of Sindh Police Museum

By Fahim Ali Chandio

KARACHI, Jul 22 (APP):The formal opening of Sindh Police Museum for public couldn’t take place this year due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, said Curator of Sindh Police Museum Saud Ahmed Mirza, the former Inspector General of Police. Talking to APP, he said the pandemic also halted the development work of separate reference library and guns museum. The work of both most important components of the museum will resume soon.

He said the work of reference library will be completed in January. All out efforts were being made to digitalize the reference library and the separate guns museum will also be ready by the next year. Saud Mirza said that books authored by police officers, news articles and all other relevant data was being compiled which will be available in the reference library for researchers and students.

He said study tours of the museum for the students of various educational institutions will be arranged. Different exhibitions will be organized related to police history to change the negative perception regarding police. To a question, former IGP Saud Mirza replied that the museum will definitely bring positive change in police culture. The rich history of Sindh Police will make the officers and personnel proud of their profession and institution and that will change their working style positively.

History of Sindh Police: About history of Sindh Police, he said the Sindh Police, when raised by Charles John Napier Governor of Sindh, was the first modern police of the sub-continent commanded by its own officers. In short span of time the police force became the model police emulated by others notably Bombay Presidency and Punjab in undivided India.

Saud Mirza said the Sindh Police formerly ‘Sindhi Police’ from 1843 to 1848 comprised of three Districts namely Kurrachee (now Karachi), Hyderabad and Shikarpoor (now Shikarpur) and had three branches Mounted Police, City Police and Rural Police.

He said the most important role of raising Sindh Police to greater heights was played by Edward Charles Marston, who worked as head of Karachi Police from 1843 to 1848 and as Captain of Sindh Police from 1848 to 1865.

Saud Ahmed Mirza apprised that major augmentation in Sindh Police took place after 1857 rebellion when its strength was increased from 3157 to 4013. The native ranks were abolished and English ranks were introduced on recommendation of 1st Police Commission. The Finger Print Bureau was established in 1902 while CID unit was created in 1905 to keep close watch on Anti-British sentiments in Sindh. E.E. Turner was appointed as first IGP Sindh when the Sindh was separated as a province.

Police Museum:

The Sindh Police Museum located in Police Headquarters, Garden preserves the history of one of the oldest modern police forces in the world. Established in one of the oldest buildings of Police, the Museum offers variety of historic photographs, weapons, medals, documents, different police uniforms and audio visual clips.

Around 300 files of old record from 18th century have been preserved in the museum.

In its photo gallery there are pictures of pioneers of Sindh Police including photographs of Napier, Bartle Frere, Marston and others.

There is a memorable picture of July 2nd, 1948, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah being presented Guard of Honor by a contingent of Sindh Police on the occasion of inauguration ceremony of .State Bank of Pakistan. The men of police uniformed in Khaki uniform shirts with shorts and turbans.

A gallery in the Museum also depicts different uniforms of Police worn by officers and personnel in different era.

The gallery also consist of photographs of first Muslim ASP, Ex IGPs, and a lot more.

The documented record includes first FIR registered in 18th century, orders issued by Charles Napiers, posting orders and others. The information has been displayed on panaflex.

A number of vintage guns are also displayed in the museum which include the guns used from 1840 to 1947.

The communication devices used by police from time to time are also preserved in the museum. Devices include MC Micro Motorola set, Modulation Meter, Megaphone, PHY Walkie Talkie etc.

The medals wore by officers in the past are also displayed in the gallery.