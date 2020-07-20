Opposition divided but pretends to be united: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, Jul 20 (APP):Federal Minister for information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said the opposition was totally divided because opposition parties had conflict of interests but they were pretending to be united.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition parties had no plan and they were thinking from different angles and aspects. The minister said the cases were being proceeded in the courts against leaders of opposition parties and they were discussing about calling of All Parties Conference (APC).

Shibli Faraz said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had shrunk from federation level to a province, adding statements of the Chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were showing that he was not aware about the problems of the country.He said PPP had failed to grab the attention of the people except Sindh.

The minister said on August 18th, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was going to complete its two years and the government would present its performance and achievements till date before the public.

Replying to a question, he said the prime minister had directed his cabinet members for disclosing their assets, adding that in the past it was very unfortunate that the ministers were holding Aqamas of other countries.

He said during the tenures of previous governments, no institutions were working properly including Pakistan Television (PTV) and they were being used for putting pressure against the political opponents.

The minister said the government wanted to improve performance of the PTV and he expressed the hope that visible improvement in the institution would be sighted within next six months.

He said all issues of the PTV would be resolved in transparent manners.