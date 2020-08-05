No Kashmir solution without granting self-determination right to Kashmir: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Aug 05 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said the long-standing Kashmir dispute could not be resolved without granting the Kashmiris their right to self-determination as promised in several United Nations resolutions.

He was addressing the public unveiling ceremony of Pakistan’s new political map along with Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yousuf here at the Fatima Jinnah Park.

The minister said on August 5 day last year India had illegally annexed the disputed territory by abolishing the specific articles of its constitution which gave special status to the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and since that day the Kashmiris had been under the Indian military siege.

He said the political map was need of the hour as it reflected the sentiments of both the Pakistani nation and the Kashmiris, and their historical stance. Pakistan had a principled stance on Kashmir and would not budge from it at any cost, he vowed.

Senator Shibli said the Youm-e-Istehsal was being observed to draw the world’s attention towards the IIOJK, which had been virtually turned into a prison by the fascist Modi government of India.