NDMA distributed over one million face masks among countrywide hospitals

ISLAMABAD, Jul 12 (APP):National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has so far distributed over 10,670,729 face masks and over 1.5 million (1,546,960) N95 and D95 surgical masks among across country hospitals to help fight COVID-19 effectively.

According data issued by NDMA spokesman, the authority has distributed the Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) in ten tranches.

Among the distributed PPEs, included over 1.3 million (1,330,836) protective suits, one million (1,011,754) surgical gowns, 633,235 protective goggles, 252,166 face shields among across country hospitals.

Likewise, over 1.8 million ( 1,848,509) pair of gloves, 659,956 surgical caps, 508,996 shoes cover, 27,382 gum boots were also distributed all over the country for protecting from COVID.

The authority has already concluded distribution of tenth tranche of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for doctors.