NCOC prepares guidelines for Eidul Azha

ISLAMABAD, Jul 10 (APP):The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday was informed that guidelines have been prepared regarding Eidul Azha, which were also shared with all the provinces.

The NCOC suggested setting up ‘Cattle Mandis’ outside the cities, compulsory testing of animal handlers, ‘Mandis’ timing from morning to evening and engaging ulema for implementation of SOPs on eve of Eid.

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Asad Umar chaired the NCOC meeting and reviewed Eidul Azha/Cattle Mandi Management, Epi Curve Chart, availability of COVID-19 and Non COVID-19 medicines, disease projections and need assessment.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister directed for evolving an effective monitoring mechanism to check social distance and follow SOPs besides setting up separate cattle herds in the Cattle Mandis.

The NCOC panel was told if the people follow the SOPs on Eidul Azha like Eidul Fatr in letter and spirit further COVID-19 spread could be contained.

It was further told that World Health Organization (WHO) has also acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts to contain COVID-19 and termed Pakistani data more accurate as compared to other countries.

The representative of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) apprised the NCOC panel that there was no shortage of COVID-19 treatment medicines and sufficient stock was available in the country.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, focal person for COVID-19 Dr Faisal Sultan and other senior officials.