NCOC lauds DC efforts in fight against pandemic

ISLAMABAD, Jul 12 (APP):The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has lauded the efforts of Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat and his team for ensuring effective coordination among the federal institutions in fight against COVID-19.

A letter in that regard was issued by Lieutenant General Hamood uz Zaman Khan, HI (M), National Coordinator, NCOC. “I hope this epistle finds you in good health and high spirits.

I would like to acknowledge your efforts and convey my sincere appreciation for your contribution in the national efforts against COVID-19,” said a copy of the letter available with APP.

“I am grateful to you and your team for the continuous dedication, commitment and hard work displayed during 100 days of Nation’s resolve against the pandemic.

I would like to congratulate you and extend my sincere gratitude and appreciation for your enthusiasm and dedication to the national cause,” the letter read.

“We must understand that the battle is not yet over and we all need to continue working with the same energy dedication and hard work to take Pakistan out of the pandemic,” it added.