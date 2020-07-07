Moeed tributes Kargil War heroes on 21st martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Jul 07 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning (SAPM) Dr. Moeed Yusuf on Tuesday paid tribute to the heroes of Kargil War for rendering sacrifice of their lives to protect the motherland.

In a tweet, the SAPM said: “Today we salute our valiant sons of the soil, Col Sher Khan Shaheed and Hawaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed, who epitomize bravery in the face of adversity and the unflinching resolve of our people to protect Pakistan.”

The SAPM noted that these heroes, and many since, were the real strength of Pakistan.