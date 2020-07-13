Modi is disciple of Hitler: Ch Sarwar

LAHORE, Jul 13 (APP):Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Monday said that the worst terrorism was going-on in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) which was reminiscent of Dogra rule.

In his message on the occasion of Kashmir Martyr’s Day during his meeting with a delegation at the the Governor’s House here, he said the Dogra forces killed 22 Kashmiris on 13th July 1931 to curb the right to self-determination of the people of Kashmir, adding that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was following footprints of Dogra rulers but he would fail in stifling the voice of the people of Kashmir.

Sarwar said Modi was following ways of German Nazi leader Adolf Hitler but he was destined to fail like his German predecessor as 22 crore Pakistanis were standing with people of Kashmir.

The Governor Punjab regretted the inaction by the international organisations like the United Nations (UN) and the OIC, adding that silence of human rights organisations was also mind-boggling.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting the case of the people of Kashmir in an argumentative manner.

The Governor Punjab said India had deployed one million army in Kashmir and had made Kashmir a militarized zone in the world, adding that 344-day lockdown in Kashmir was the worst ever lockdown in the world.

Sarwar said in order to bring peace in the region, Kashmir issue must be resolved as per UN resolutions. He said Pakistan stood by the Kashmiris and Indian Muslims would not leave them alone come what may, adding that Pakistan was raising voice for them at every global forum.

He said, “Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and now it is time that Muslims play an effective role collectively in ridding the Kashmiris and Indian Muslims of Modi’s aggression.”

The Governor Punjab said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was boldly fighting the case of Kashmir on all international forums.

He said Pakistan on every level was unveiling injustice and atrocities in Kashmir, adding that India would never be able to silence freedom fighters in Kashmir.