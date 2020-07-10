ML-1 to revamp entire railway infrastructure: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, Jul 10 (APP):Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Friday said the Main Line One (ML-1) was a revolutionary project, which would revamp the entire infrastructure of Pakistan Railways.

The multi-billion dollars project being undertaken by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would be a milestone in the country’s history as the Executive Committee of National Economic Council was likely to give its approval in the current month, he said while addressing here a news conference.

He appreciated Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmad for extending his full support to expedite the work for the project’s approval. The ministries of Planning and Finance also deserved praise for their all-out assistance in that regard.

Sheikh Rashid said the higher judiciary had rightly stated that the ML-1 was the only solution for the problems being faced by the Pakistan Railways. The ML-1’s construction would start during the current year, which would help control accidents through its new signal system and no level crossings.

It would reduce travel time from Karachi to Lahore to seven hours, and Rawalpindi to Lahore to two hours as the trains would be able to run at the speed of 160 kilometres per hour, which could be later extended to 200 kilometres per hour, he added.

He said the ML-1 project would create jobs for hundreds of thousands of youth. The CJP had observed that how one hundred thousands jobs would be given, he said, adding China, which was a resourceful country, had already specified billions of dollars in its budget for the project. “By the blessing of The Almighty, we will fulfill our commitment regarding the jobs.”

He said 10 percent of the workforce, including technical staff like engineers, would come from China, while the rest would be hired from Pakistan. Any Chinese firm would be given the contract for ML-1 construction, which would also give jobs to the local people, he added.

He reiterated that around 20,000 local people would be get direct employment in the ML-1 project while 80,000 would be engaged indirectly. The work on the project would be simultaneously initiated in the four provinces from Peshawar to Karachi, which would generate work opportunities jobs for the locals in cement, steel, engineering and construction sectors, he added.

He said the project costing around nine billion dollars, would be completed in five to eight years. After its completion, work on its link tracks would also likely to be undertaken, he added.

The minister thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping and the government for supporting the project, which would boost the local industries.

Sheikh Rashid said with the help and under the instructions of the Supreme Court, work was underway on the restoration of Karachi Circular Railway. They had also got back the property of Railway Golf Club in Lahore worth Rs 100 billion with the help of the apex court, he added.

He said when he had taken the charge of the railway ministry two years ago, the process for the recruitment of 10,000 employees was underway. Still 25,000 posts were vacant in the Pakistan Railways (PR). Currently, the PR was working to hire people for over 8,000 necessary posts on merit as around 7,000 employees would retire in next three years.

He assured that there would be no compromise on merit and transparency in new recruitment.

To a question, the minister said Imran Khan would remain prime minister for next three years and continue the accountability of opposition leadership for the corruption they had committed while in power. Imran Khan would never compromise with the corrupt, he added.

To another question, he said the ML-1 was a project, which would help the present set-up to win the next election as it would stabilize the national economy, besides creating more investment opportunities in the country. \932