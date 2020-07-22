Martyrs’ sacrifices for country unforgettable: President

ISLAMABAD, Jul 22 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday while paying tribute to the martyred soldiers said their valued sacrifices for the country were unforgettable.

“Our heroes are those who sacrificed their lives for the protection of the country and nation,” the President said as he made telephone calls to the families of Pakistan Army soldiers who were martyred in Panjgur on July 5.

President Alvi said the death of a martyr is in fact the life of a nation.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the souls of martyrs with highest place in heaven.

The families of martyred with whom the President condoled included of Deputy Subedar Muhammad Ghaffar, Hawaldar Nasir Mahmood, and Sepoys Omar Farooq, Owais Munir, Muhammad Zia, Adeel Akbar, Muhammad Subhan Akhtar and Shafqat Khalil.