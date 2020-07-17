Kamyab Jawan Programme apolitical: Usman Dar

GUJRANWALA, July 17 (APP)::Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said on Friday that the Kamyab Jawan initiative was an apolitical programme, which was aimed at empowering the youth.

Addressing a cheques distribution ceremony under the Kamyab Jawan Programme (1st phase) at Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), he said that thousands of youth had applied for loans in the 1st phase, while a large number of them were submitting applications for the 2nd phase.

He said that funds being provided to the youth under the programme were not the Zakat but the public money, collected through taxes.

Usman Dar said that Kamyab Jawan Programme was like the backbone of the national economy and the government had earmarked Rs 100 billion for the programme.

In the 1st phase, the loans limit was Rs 100,000 to Rs 500,000 for each youth at the rate of 3 per cent mark-up, which were provided to the youth for livestock, spare-parts and other business, he added.

The opposition did politics on the lockdown issue, he regretted and said, “Had a complete lockdown been imposed, the economy of the country would have ruined altogether.”

He warned that if any youth did not want to do business with the loans acquired under the special initiative, he should

not become part of the Kamyab Jawan Programme.

Addressing the industrialists, Usman Dar said that in the 2nd phase, all scheduled banks would be bound to provide loans to the youth and implementation of the programme would be ensured at ll costs.

The special assistant said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate the 2nd phase of Kamyab Jawan Programme on August 12, in which Rs 25 billion would be earmarked for women.

Later, talking to the media, Usman Dar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was worried about the plight of the poor people and he was taking all measures to control inflation and price-hike. He said that the premier was holding meetings on daily basis on inflation, adding that hoarders would be taken to task.

He said that the corrupt elements would meet their fate soon.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had made the report on sugar and

flour crises public, and now it was up to the institutions to take action, he added.