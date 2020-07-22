Int’l media visits LoC to interact with Indian CFV victims

RAWALPINDI, Jul 22 (APP):International media visited Line of Control (LoC) Chirikot Sector to interact with victims of Indian continued Ceasefire Violations (CFVs) and witnessed the situation along the LoC. International media was shown areas in Poonch sector towards Indian side from where Indian troops deliberately target civil population with heavy weapons, mortars and even using cluster ammunition in various sectors of LoC against all international conventions. International media witnessed military posts deployed along LoC eyeball to eyeball .

International media was also shown the Indians surveillance grid and obstacle system along LoC having depth of anti infiltration grid 3-4 kms from LoC. This surveillance system consists of three tiers layered defence first tier which was closed to LoC 500-1000 meters includes mines, surveillance detachments, underground sensors, long range observation system where the Second Tier comprises the border fence and main defences 1000-2000 meters including wire obstacles, battlefield Radars, anti infiltration obstacle system. The 3rd Tier makes on the ridge lines, Nullahs, gaps and roads.

Local population denouncing division of Kashmir as 85 percent Muslim population in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) with Kashmir valley with 95 percent Muslim population. Today was 347th day of continued seige of IOJK by more than 900000 Indian troops with ratio of one soldier for every 8 Kashmiris as a result of 5th August 2019 illegal actions aimed at changing demographics of area.

Since Bharatya Janata Party (BJP) government in power there have been increased ceasefire violations. Since 2015 till date 11815 CFVs committed by Indian troops along LoC. Pakistan Army doesn’t target civil population across as beside Muslim population targeting civilians against all ethos and conventions. The innocent people targeted by Indian troops included women and children. People express their confidence in Pakistan Army for giving befitting response to Indian unprovoked fire. People expressed great admiration for the population across the LoC for fighting for their freedom and braving the brutalities of Indian occupying forces. People expressed their love for brave Kashmiris and hoped that people of IOJK would taste the freedom sooner.