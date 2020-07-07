Indian plan to bring demographic change in IOJK to never succeed: Shehryar Afridi

RAWALPINDI, Jul 07 (APP):Chairman of Parliament’s Special Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi Tuesday said that the world community would never allow India to materialise its plan to bring demographic changes in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

Addressing the participants of oath taking ceremony of Corona Relief Tiger Force here, he said the Indian forces had increased targeting population in Azad Kashmir along Line of Control (LoC) under a strategy as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to shift media focus from humiliating defeat of Indian forces in Ladakh, IOJK.

Afridi lauded the leadership role played by Prime Minister Imran Khan to raise Kashmir issue at all international forums, adding that Pakistan would continue to raise the longstanding dispute of South Asia.

He said that entire America flooded on roads during the pandemic to record their protest on George Floyd’s murder and there was a need for people to also raise their voice on the issue of Kashmir.

“While India has put eight million Kashmiris under double lockdown in their own homes, Indian forces are writing a new chapter of genocide and oppression in the occupied valley. The Domicile Law is in complete violation to human rights and a part of a conspiracy to bring in a demographic change in Kashmir by turning Kashmiris into a minority in their own homeland,” he added.

Afridi said that the young volunteers of Tiger Force had been given an opportunity to serve the nation and the Force would help Pakistan defeat the pandemic.

Lauding the decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to launch the volunteers force, Afridi said Usman Dar had played a key role in materialising the idea by registering the volunteers in a record time to help the nation to fight against COVID-19.

He said that the world’s most developed nation’s healthcare systems had collapsed in dealing with the deadly virus.

He said while that global economies were collapsing, still Pakistan under visionary leadership of Premier Khan had managed to pass a tax-free budget and keep the economic growth going on.

“While fear of the unknown engulfs us all, still our youth, both male and female, have managed to stand up to help the humanity against Coronavirus,” he said and added that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf was nothing without youth.

Shehryar Afridi said that Tiger Force had been very successful so far in creating awareness and necessary information among the masses regarding Coronavirus.