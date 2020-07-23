India trying to create issues in CPEC implementation: President

ISLAMABAD, Jul 23 (APP):President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday said India was trying to create troubles in implementation of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and mentioned that its belligerent attitude was posing threat to regional peace and stability.

The president expressed these views while talking to Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President said Pakistan highly valued its relationship with China which always stood by it in difficult times.

He expressed his gratitude to China for supporting Pakistan’s stance at the United Nations Security Council against India’s illegal unilateral steps in India Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He assured that Pakistan would continue to support One-China Policy and would stand by China on core issues of national interest including Hong Kong, Tibet and Taiwan.

The president expressed gratitude to China for its assistance during corona pandemic and expressed desire for further strengthening of cooperation in the areas of information technology, economy and defence.

Ambassador Yao Jing said the Chinese leadership and people appreciated the role of President Alvi in promoting Pak-China relations and also his support to China during the COVID-19 crisis.

President Alvi was the first foreign head of state to visit China after the outbreak of coronavirus.

He also thanked the government of Pakistan for supporting his country’s stance on Hong Kong and other issues of national interests

The meeting stressed the need to further deepen and expand strategic cooperation in view of emerging regional environment.

It was agreed to work together for the promotion of regional peace and stability.