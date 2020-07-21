Ijaz Shah condemns Turbat blast

ISLAMABAD, Jul 21 (APP):Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Tuesday strongly condemned the Turbat blast and expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human life in the incident.

In a statement, he said, the elements involved in such incidents were enemies of the country and deserved exemplary punishment. The minister prayed for early recovery of the injured.

Ijaz Shah said that improved law and order was upsetting enemy of the country.

He said that terrorists would never be allowed to succeed in their nefarious designs.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family.