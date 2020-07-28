If provoked we shall respond with all our might: COAS

RAWALPINDI, July 28 (APP)::Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday said Pakistan’s defence preparation and operational readiness was to ensure peace within and peace without. “However, if provoked we shall respond and respond with all our might,” he said while stressing the need for bolstering defence and operational preparedness.

The Army Chief was speaking as chief guest at the handing over ceremony of Tank Al Khalid-I to the Armoured Corps Regiment at Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT), an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said. The COAS expressed his confidence, satisfaction and appreciation for HIT’s state of the art products and capabilities. He also

lauded its efforts towards attainment of self-reliance and manufacturing of world class indigenous defence products, direly needed in the evolving security environment.

Tank Al Khalid-I is a joint venture with friendly countries China and Ukraine. During the ceremony Tank Al Khalid-I displayed some of its outstanding capabilities, including mobility, speed, Bi-axis gun stabilization of the control system and use of smoke screen to mask movement.

Al Khalid-I will be handed over to formations, which have critical and decisive role during war. HIT Chairman Major General Syed Aamer Raza highlighted the ongoing projects, achievements of HIT and its contribution in defence industry by pursuing self-reliance.