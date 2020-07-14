Govt working to bring development in country: Ali

ISLAMABAD, Jul 14 (APP):Minister of State for Parliamentary Affair, Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was effectively working to bring development in the country.

During two years tenure of incumbent government, tax revenues had registered a surge and the money laundering was also stopped, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the government was also working to bring reforms in the institutions which suffered huge losses in previous governments of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim league-Nawaz (PML-N).

These institutions had to experience more challenges due to illegal appointments made by previous regimes, he said.

He said the criminals involved in killing of Baldia factory’s workers should be brought to justice.