FM updates Indonesian counterpart on letter to UNSC president about IIOJK situation

ISLAMABAD, Aug 05 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday telephoned his Indonesian counterpart Retno L P Marsudi and updated him about his letter to the president of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for an urgent meet on the situation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), as Indonesia heads the body for the month of August.

He said the letter reflected the urgency in addressing the deteriorating human rights situation in the IIOJK, India’s blatant attempt to change the demography of the occupied territory in violation of the UNSC resolutions and international law.

He said increased ceasefire violations from the Indian side cumulatively pose threat to regional and international peace and security.

The foreign minister underscored that the intensified ceasefire violations and enhanced tensions necessitated strengthening of the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP).

He said the situation required cognizance of the security council and steps to prevent escalation and peaceful resolution of the IIOJK dispute.

He expressed the hope that the council would shoulder its responsibility for maintenance of international peace and security in an effective manner.