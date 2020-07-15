FM says ‘heart-stricken’ over Dr Pasha’s death

ISLAMABAD, Jul 15 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday expressed his grief over the death of famed

surgeon and Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University Dr Pasha Mustafa Kamal Pahsa, saying he

was “heart-stricken”.

“Professor Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha became a victim of the coronavirus while fighting against

it,” he said, adding that the services of the deceased would always be remembered.

The foreign minister prayed for the soul of the deceased and extended condolences to his family.