ISLAMABAD, Jul 15 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday expressed his grief over the death of famed
surgeon and Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University Dr Pasha Mustafa Kamal Pahsa, saying he
was “heart-stricken”.
“Professor Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha became a victim of the coronavirus while fighting against
it,” he said, adding that the services of the deceased would always be remembered.
The foreign minister prayed for the soul of the deceased and extended condolences to his family.
FM says ‘heart-stricken’ over Dr Pasha’s death
ISLAMABAD, Jul 15 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday expressed his grief over the death of famed