Fascist Narendra Modi stands exposed globally: Kanwal Shauzab

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Planning Kanwal Shauzab Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan shook the world’s conscience and made the international community realize the sensitivity of the Kashmir issue.

Talking to APP, she said the fascist and Hindu supremacists policies of Narendra Modi had been exposed globally for perpetrating human rights abuses in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

She said the government was rightly pursuing the Kashmir cause and time was not far when the Kashmiri people would get deliverance from the Indian aggression.

She said voices were being raised in support of Kashmiri people after Prime Minister Imran Khan, through his prudent foreign policy, changed the world’s perception considering Kashmir dispute as Pakistan’s internal matter.

The parliamentary secretary said in his historic address to the UN General Assembly, the prime minister had highlighted the sensitivity of the Kashmir issue and since then the world was paying a serious heed to the subject.

Even the human rights organizations, the European Union, and the UN agencies had also taken up the decades old Kashmir issue, after the prime minister successfully highlighted it, becoming an ambassador for Kashmir, she added.