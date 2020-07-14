Ehsaas Nash-o-Numa centres initiative aims to prevent stunted growth in children

ISLAMABAD, Jul 14 (APP):The project of establishing 31 Ehsaas Nash-o-Numa centres across the country will be launched within next few weeks for improving health facilities for new-born babies and their mothers.

The programme especially designed to prevent stunted growth in children will be implemented with the support of World Food Programme initially in the nine districts of the country.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Sania Nishtar briefed the Prime Minister Imran Khan about this initiative the other day.

The initiative will be formally launched by the Prime Minister within a few weeks.

Besides this initiative, payments were continue under Ehsaas Emergency Cash initiative across the country.

Ehsaas has so far disbursed emergency cash amount of over Rs153.5 billion among over 12,647,000 lockdown affected persons under different categories.

The programme was initiated to disburse cash amount of Rs12,000 among those affected from the coronavirus lockdown.

According to the cash update received on July 14, a total of over R 69.34 billion has been disbursed among over 5,729,000 deserving families in Punjab so far while around Rs 45.38 billion has been disbursed among 3,763,000 families in Sindh. Over Rs26.19 billion has been disbursed among more than 2,157,000 beneficiaries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while over Rs7.71 billion has been disbursed among 635,000 persons in Balochistan.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, over Rs2.51 billion have been distributed among 205,000 persons while Rs1.103 billion has been distributed among more than 90,234 people in Gilgit Baltistan.

An amount of Rs800 million has been disbursed among more than 66,000 beneficiaries in Islamabad.

The web portal to verify the eligibility to get financial assistance under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme has been formally launched on Tuesday to facilitate the applicants.

The people who registered through 8171 or Prime Minister Labour Portal can find their eligibility by entering their Computerized National Identity Card number.

The link to the portal is as follows: https://ehsaas.nadra.gov.pk/ehsaasTracking/

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar has also released an instructional video on twitter to brief about characteristics of Ehsàas Langar and Panahgah app.

This newly launched app carries information about all the Langar and Panahgahs established in various parts of the country.

The volunteers, users and social protection institutions can register themselves on this app.