Formal re-opening of educational institutions by Sept 15 after final review of COVID-19 situation : Shafqat

ISLAMABAD, Jul 09 (APP):Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday said that educational institutions would formally re-open by September 15 as all stakeholders had developed

a consensus after thorough deliberations and consultation on the issue.

He said the federal government will have initial reviews of health parameters in the first and third week of August prior to the formal re-opening of educational institutions after months-long closure in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing a press conference after taking the final approval from National Command and Control Center (NCOC) on the initiative, he said the final review would be carried out in the first week of September by assessing the overall situation of the pandemic in the country.

In case the current pandemic situation did not improve, then the educational institutions would not open from 15th September, he added.

He pointed out that all decisions were taken unanimously at the Inter Provincial Education Ministers Conference(IPEMC) on Wednesday in consultation with the all stakeholders.

He said that the educational institutions including Madaariss, public and private sector schools, colleges and universities would open step-wise from September 15 under strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The provinces had given different suggestions regarding formulation of SOPs, he said adding they had been asked to forward their written SOPs that would be finalized by the Federation.

Briefing about the decisions taken at IPEMC meeting for opening of educational institutions, Shafqat said that universities, colleges and schools were being given permission to open their administration offices for cleanliness and providing training to their teachers to ensure implementation

of SOPs.

The Federal Government in this regard had given formal permission and now the decisions would be taken by the educational institutions in consultation with the provincial governments, he added.

The Education Minister further stated that universities were being given permission to call PhD level students or those who wanted to carry put their research work or work in laboratories before 15th of September.

“The universities have also been given permission to bring the students of far-flung areas in hostels to minimize their study loss due to COVID-19 as they are unable to join online classes due to unavailability or poor internet facility in their areas”, he said.

The universities were bound to bring only 30 percent of such students in hostels. These students will be called after Eid ul Azha under strict SOPs. The health check will be mandatory for such students and the teaching faculties, that will attend universities before September 15, he remarked.

The provinces, he said, will ensure the implementation of their SOPs in the private as well as public educational institutions.

Shafqat also informed the media-persons that all kind of educational institutions and recruitment institutions have been allowed to conduct their exams with in 2-5 days. The universities have also been permitted to

conduct admission exams under strict SOPs including six-foot distance, ensuring wear of mask and the exams should be conducted in open air if possible, he said.

He warned to shut down such educational institution that would not abide by the SOPs. The Federal and Provincial governments would monitor the implementation of SOPs in the educational institutions he added.

About the vocational and technical training institutions, the Education Minister said that those students who were getting on-job training will be allowed to continue their training in industries, while the students who were getting training in classrooms, could only attend their training from opening of educational institutions on September 15.

He said the vocational institutions had also been given permission to call their teaching staff before September 15 for training regarding SOPs.