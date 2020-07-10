Dr Mirza for following SOPs with regard to Eid-ul-Adha to contain coronavirus spread

ISLAMABAD, Jul 10 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Zafar Mirza Friday urged people to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) with regard to Eid-ul-Adha to contain coronavirus spread.

In a tweet, he said, “We are fast approaching a major challenge in Eid-ul-Adha. As a nation we have to take a collective responsibility. If we don’t, we may cause another spike in COVID-19 cases.”

He said the SOPs had been prepared to provide health guidelines for the mitigation of spread of person-to-person transmission of COVID-19 to the general public, buyers or sellers of animals and local managers regarding social distancing, preventive measures during slaughtering of animals and during Eid prayers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

The rationale COVID-19 pandemic had struck the whole world due to rapid human-to-human transmission, he said and added global evidence for animals, such as dogs and cats, getting infected with COVID-19 was not very strong whereas there was no evidence for infection among the livestock animals or in general for animals being involved in the transmission of the virus to humans.

According to the SOPs, the animal markets being set up at the time of Eid must adhere to these guidelines for social distancing and the protective measures should be practiced for preventing the spread of infection among the sellers and buyers and to ensure the safe Eid during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Eidgah is an open-air space or other open grounds usually outside the city (or at the outskirts) where Eid prayers are performed as part of Islamic obligation.

In this COVID-19 era, these spaces with crowded worshipers can accelerate spread of COVID19. So, these guidelines have been developed to ensure continued and uninterrupted prayers for Muslims on Eid-ul-Adha.

Public should only undertake minimal necessary travel during these Eid holidays as it was likely to fall in the peak period of pandemic in Pakistan. Social visits at Eid and general family get togethers should be avoided.

Similarly, Eid shopping should only be restricted to minimal essentials and crowding in markets is not advisable. The tradition of “Eid embracing” is likely to increase transmission so it should be avoided for this Eid.