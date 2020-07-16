Digital highway leads to prosperity as IT, data ‘the new gold & oil’: President

ISLAMABAD, Jul 16 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday terming information technology and data as the ‘new gold and oil’ said adaptation of digital technology by the country would pave way for its prosperity.

“The sooner we are able to ride on the digital highway and start using new tools, the faster we will move towards prosperity,” the president wrote in a tweet.

President Alvi stressed that “future has always belonged to knowledge, but the ability to store and share information is the key to progress”.

“IT and data is the new gold and the new oil,” he said, highlighting the importance of digital world.