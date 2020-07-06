CM orders making Mobile Arazi Centres functional

LAHORE, Jul 06 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday chaired a meeting at his office to discus reforms in the Board of Revenue (BoR) and ordered for making functional Mobile Arazi Centres at the earliest.

The CM said that important reforms would be introduced to settle the revenue matters and a composite system would be devised to facilitate citizens.

He ordered for constituting a committee for introducing departmental reforms under Law Minister Raja Basharat. This committee would submit its recommendations within seven days and decisions would be made in the light of the committee recommendations.

Usman Buzdar regretted that the past rulers raised hollow slogans about elimination of archaic patwari culture but no practical steps were taken in this regard. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking necessary steps to rectify the past lapses, he added. The PTI government was committed to creating ease for citizens and composite reforms were needed to improve the revenue affairs.

“I know that citizens face a lot of problems and they will be given relief by increasing the number of Arazi Centres,” he added.

Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) briefed the CM about departmental reforms and an increase in the number of Arazi Centres. Punjab chief secretary and others attended the meeting.