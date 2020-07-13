CM directs immediate relief work in Golan Gol

PESHAWAR, Jul 13 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Monday directed Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to immediately start rescue and relief activities in Golan Gol area of Chitral where flood has caused damage to people’s property and infrastructure.

The CM has also sought an immediate report of damages and losses incurred by the flood in the area.

Mahmood Khan also directed for taking necessary preemptive measure to avert further losses in case of more floods.

He said these preemptive measures should be in placed immediately to protect lives of people living in danger zone.