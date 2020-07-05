CM directs Auqaf department to ensure efficient management through proposed plan

PESHAWAR, Jul 05 (APP):Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood on Sunday agreed in principle to the proposed plan of Auqaf Department to ensure better and efficient management of its properties across the province.

The chief minister has directed the concerned high ups for a feasible and workable action plan along with realistic timelines to implement the proposed plan effectively.

He has ordered constitution of a committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary to come up with workable proposals to this effect as well as for capacity building of the Auqaf Department to enable it successfully deal with the challenges of efficient management of its properties.

He was chairing a meeting of Auqaf Auqaf Department here the other day. The Chief minister has stressed the need to streamline the affairs of Auqaf Departments by enhancing its capacity, to digitize all the records of its properties, to remove encroachments on the propertiese and to make necessary amendments in the relevant laws for better management of the properties.

Besides provincial minister Akbar Ayub, Special Assistant to CM on Auqaf, Special Assistant to CM on Minority Affairs, Wazeerzada and Cheif Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, the meeting was also attended by Secretary Finance, Secretary Auqaf, Administrator Auqaf and other relevant high ups. The meeting was given a detailed briefing about the overall performance of the Department and various aspects of the proposed Bussines Development Plan including Short and and long term schemes along with estimate costs, the expected income after completion of the schemes and the challenges faced by the department in implementing the proposed plan. In order to improve service delivery of the Department, Various proposals for its capacity enhancement also came under discussion which include digitization of all the Waqf properties records and its synchronization with the Revenue record, introduction of Financial Management and Internal Audit System, establishment of Monitoring and Grievance Redresal System, appointment of full time magistrate of Auqaf Department, Capacity building of the staff, necessary amendments in the relevant laws , development of all inclusive web portal and mobile App for the Department etc. The Chief Minister while stressing the need of capacity enhancement of the department for the implementation of the proposed bus plan,directed the concerned quarters for necessary steps to ensure the provision of the required human and financial resources to the department.

The chief minister also directed the concerned high ups for tangible steps to remove encroachments on Waqf properties.