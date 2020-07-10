CM approves establishment of River Ravi Front Authority

LAHORE, Jul 10 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved establishment of the River Ravi Front Authority for developing a most modern city in the north of Lahore.

The Punjab government would promulgate an ordinance for establishment of the authority with the chief minister as its chairman.

The authority would work for developing a new city over an area of more than one lakh acres.

The new city would help overcome the problems of congested traffic, water and environment in Lahore city.

A large lake and free barrages would also be built in the new city.