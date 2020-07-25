Chinese youth federation requests govt to share operational details of PM CRTF: Dar

ISLAMABAD, Jul 25 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar has said that All-China Youth Federation requested the government of Pakistan to share operational details of the Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Tiger Force

(PM CRTF).

In a statement, he said the Chinese youth federation had shown interest in learning from the experiences of the tiger force, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said the Chinese Youth were very interested to learn from it in order to enhance voluntary service targeting to the pandemic fighting and economy recovery.

He also said youth exchange programmes between China and Pakistan were underway and a delegation of around 100 Pakistani youngsters had already completed their training in China.