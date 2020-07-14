Balochistan is being provided extra water share; says Saleh

ISLAMABAD, Jul 14 (APP):National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Tuesday referred the Balochistan’s non-representation issue in Indus River System Authority (IRSA) to the committee concerned for further deliberation.

He directed this during a calling attention notice on non-representation of Balochistan in IRSA and non-supply of water to the province.

Qasim Suri said the committee should deliberate over the issue of Balochistan’s non-representation in IRSA and determine the data of water supply to the province.

Responding to the issue, Parliamentary Secretary for Water Resources Saleh Muhammad said it was the responsibility of the province to name someone for the representation in IRSA.

He said Balochistan had been given more water than its share. He said the other day 10,500 cusecs of water was provided to the province, whereas it consumed only 9,500 cusecs.

He said the province was unable to use its whole share due to non-availability of infrastructure.